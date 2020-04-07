Share:

timergara - An All Parties Conference (APC) in Lower Dir on Monday rejected the ongoing survey being conducted for relief package in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and demanded of the government to conduct a new survey by government institutions including Pak army, police, social welfare and Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD) Department instead of workers of a political party.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lower Dir chapter had called the APC at Ahyaul Uloom Balambat with JI Lower Dir amir and former MPA Aizazul Mulk Afkari in the chair.

ANP Lower Dir president and MPA Haji Bahadar Khan, general secretary Malik Muhammad Zeb, PPP Lower Dir president and former minister Nawabzada Mahmood Zeb, secretary information Alam Zeb, PML-N Lower Dir general secretary Javed Akhktar advocate, JUI-F Lower Dir president Sirajuddin, general secretary Javed Iqbal, former MNA Sahibzada Yaqoob, former finance minister Muzaffar Said, former MPA Saeed Gul, Shad Nawaz and Imranuddin from JI, president Anjuman-e-Tajiran Timergara Anwaruddin, GS Laiq Zada, coordinator Dir Qaami Pasoon a rights body Jehan Alam Yousafzai, social activist Akbar Khan Lala, GS district Bar Timergara Hameed-ur-Rahman advocate and others were present on the occasion.

According to the joint declaration issued at the end of the APC, Rs 3000 relief package for only 23000 vulnerable households in Lower Dir was termed as insufficient and it was demanded to increase the package up to Rs 15000 along with waiver of all utility bills.

The participants agreed that the Lower Dir traders community had been fully extending cooperation to the district administration by following its instructions regarding continuous lockdown but it had been causing manor losses to them.

The APC demanded early provision of 20 ventilators for Lower Dir hospitals besides provision of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for medical staff working on frontline against the outbreak.

It was also demanded that special arrangements be made at all entry points for screening of those returning from other cities and abroad.

The APC rejected the government’s decision of seeking permission from district administration prior to launching relief activities. The APC expressed serious concern over the formation of ‘Corona Relief Tigers Force (CRTF) as the participants were of the view that it would affect the national integrity.

The speakers criticized MNA Bashir Khan for allegedly violating section 144 imposed.

The representatives of all political parties agreed to form a joint corona coordination council for conducting joint relief activities all over the district.