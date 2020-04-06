Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority has decided to take over the possession of vacant land in Park EnclaveII after a lapse of many years.

According to a press note issued, CDA is all set to take possession of 450 kanals of land in Park Enclave-II.

In a meeting presided over by the Chairman, CDA, instructions were issued to take over the vacant land as all pending matters were reported by Estate to have been settled.

Directions were also issued to hold a special CDA-DWP within next 10 days positively and directed that development work should start no later than May 2020.

Project Director Park Enclave briefed that possession issues of land were resolved in Park Enclave-I and only minor work was remaining. Most of the streets are now clear. The chair directed that timelines must be met and the mosque should be started promptly. The project director informed that mosque at Park Enclave-I will be one of the larger mosques of Islamabad and will be built on Moroccan Architecture.

DG Works also informed that tenders for I-12 and E-12 balance work will be advertised after three weeks. The work will commence in May, 2020. Whereas, I-15 development work will start in April 2020.