ISLAMABAD-Ellen returns to the airwaves recently with new episodes that she’s filming from her home in Los Angeles, where she got a quarantine update from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The 34 year old supermodel and her 41 year old husband were Ellen’s first guests as she returned with new episodes, with Teigen joking that the quarantine has made her ‘feel like a Real Housewife.’

While a stay-at-home quarantine is a great situation for Teigen, her husband wishes he was busier, adding he’s doing a lot of meetings on the video networking app Zoom. Teigen began by stating that this is, ‘the most unreal situation ever,’ but added that the whole family is, ‘holding up fine.’ She added that her husband would, ‘love to be busy,’ as Legend added, ‘Everything is on Zoom but I’m still staying kinda busy.’