LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced a 20 per cent decrease in the fee of private schools saying that no private school in the province will receive full fee during the lockdown period.

“No private school will collect the full fee of more than one month. Similarly, private schools could not layoff their teachers and other staff. Jobs of such staff members will be given protection and the education department has been directed to take immediate steps in this regard”, said the chief minister during a media briefing in the committee room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Replying to the questions of the media men, the chief minister stated that BSL level-III labs would be made functional at the divisional level very soon. he said that these labs wear near completion in Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Rawalpindi and 62 crore rupees had been released for the purpose. He declared that the capacity of conducting coronavirus tests would be enhanced to 5,000 daily within the next two weeks and added that fielded hospitals would soon be made functional in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Jhelum. He mentioned that meeting with the Chinese doctors remained fruitful and they advised that social distancing was the best safety from coronavirus.

The CM pronounced that 12000 rupees each will be given to 2.5 million deserving people under Insaf Imdad Package and Ehsaas Programme. He said that the compulsion of distribution through PDMA has been imposed to ensure that aid was provided to every deserving person and the philanthropists should contact the PDMA for this purpose, he explained. He informed that packets containing necessary material were distributed among 25,000 needy families in the provincial metropolis adding that relief goods would be distributed in Lahore in collaboration with DC office and NGOs. He said that the government was keeping a vigilant eye on the emerging economic conditions in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the decision to ease or tighten restrictions in different areas was made on the basis of daily reports. To a question, he said that the affected doctors in DG Khan would be fully taken care of adding that hoarders would not be pardoned. Fines worth more than 2 billion rupees had been imposed in lieu of hoarding and price-hike and deputy commissioners and administration was fully active in the province, he concluded.

CM inspects central PCR Lab of P&SHD

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the Central PCR Lab set up by Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department at Birdwood Road for coronavirus tests. The CM inspected various sections of the biggest BSL level-III lab of the province while wearing PPE and inquired the staff about the test procedure. He appreciated the establishment of BSL level-III lab and commended the services being rendered by the department.

Secretary P&SHD Muhammad Usman briefed about the procedure of tests’ conduction adding that micro and molecular biologists were working day and night. He informed that the coronavirus test samples were sent to this lab through cold chain transport system and results were sent back to the relevant hospital within 6 to 7 hours. He told that more than 3,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted adding that 2,000 tests would be daily conducted in this lab after expansion. Meanwhile, more than 3,100 coronavirus tests were being conducted daily in Punjab, he added.