Oppo commits 6.2m to PM COVID-19 Relief Fund

LAHORE-OPPO, the premium global smartphone brand, has announced to commit PKR 6.2 million to the Prime Minister COVID-19 Relief fund. In a meeting held on 4th April 2020 at the Governor House with the PM Imran Khan, Governor Punjab, Muhammad Sarwar, and George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan AED, along with other delegates, the company presented a cheque of PKR 6.2 million to help the government fight this pandemic. PKR 5 million was contributed by the company and an additional amount of PKR 1.2 Million was raised by the help of employees for the cause.

“The nation’s healthcare departments are playing an active role in mitigating the effects of COVID-19 and providing their 100% in this regard. In the current political atmosphere, which values obedience as well as competence, we appreciate the government officials who are playing their significant role to deal with the pandemic”, said George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan AED. OPPO had already taken the requisite measures for the security of its employees, customers and the general public as a whole. The company is also trying to spread awareness of COVID-19 amongst the masses through their digital media platforms to facilitate the communities to cope with this pandemic.

TECNO Camon 15 made history with a new Guinness World Record

LAHORE -TECNO, a top-tier smartphone brand, has successfully added another feather in its cap while making history with a New Guinness World Record. In a recent mobile launch event in Nigeria, themed ‘Magic of the Unseen’, TECNO caught everyone by surprise, with the largest flipbook captured by the lens of TECNO Camon 15. The largest flipbook displayed at the launch event is a compilation of the largest set of super clear images ever assembled, at almost 5 square meters. This flipbook is one of a kind, with 64 pages in total, and every single page size is 4.676 square meters (2.17*2.15meter), this makes a giant picture of 299.26 square meters in total.

TECNO’s flagship phone, Camon 15 with TAIVOS technology is pushing the boundaries of mobile photography. Its ultra-clear 48 MP Quad camera produces a brilliant high definition picture, even on zooming it to 8 x, every detail is perfectly captured and vividly displayed.

On this milestone achievement, General Manager of the brand, Creek Ma expressed his feelings, “This is just a beginning of setting a new record. TECNO with the history of delivering unprecedented technology to its global users is striving hard to consolidate its position. TECNO has a promising future with a pledge to break more records in days to come.”

Khushhali Microfinance Bank, MicroEnsure offer free mobile health service to customers

ISLAMABAD -To play its part to help contain the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, Khushhali Microfinance Bank and MicroEnsure Pakistan have joined hands to provide professional medical advice through a mobile health service called smsDoc to all Khushhali Bank customers.

The service is an extension of their existing partnership and aims to both spread awareness of the virus and provide easy access to medical help online. This is an important step In view of the social distancing that is being enforced in the wake of an escalating health emergency.

smsDoc is a free-of-cost mobile health facility through which customers can seek answers to their medical queries via SMS. All they need to send an SMS “DOC” at 8331 for any medical help regarding COVID-19. Professional doctors receive these messages and then call back the customers to answer their queries and provide medical consultation. The service is particularly useful for customers in rural areas with less developed health care infrastructure, as it allows quick and affordable access to professional doctors. The initiative will also help to combat disinformation about Covid-19.

smsDoc has traditionally been a value added service offered to customers of Sehat Khushhali Plus, which is an affordable health insurance product Khushhali Bank offers to its customers in partnership with MicroEnsure.KMBL is playing a responsible role to ensure the safety of its customers during the onging global crisis. Founded in 2000, Khushhali Microfinance Bank is a forerunner in the microfinance sector in Pakistan.

As the largest microfinance bank in the country, Khushhali bank has served over 5 million customers over the past 18 years.

Mastercard championing efforts to increase contactless payment limits across MEA region

KARACHI -Mastercard has announced that it is championing efforts to increase contactless payment limits across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region as people look for safer ways to pay in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative is in line with recommendations from global and regional health authorities and governments to practice social distancing that has led a growing number of merchants to encourage consumers to pay with contactless over cash to avoid human-to-human contact.

Globally, Mastercard has been spearheading the transition to contactless for over 15 years. In MEA, the company has worked with various industry partners and sectors in multiple markets to increase the use of digital and contactless payment technology in an effort to enhance safety, security, speed and convenience in the payment experience for cardholders. In 2019, the MEA region saw >200% growth in contactless transactions. Today almost 1 in 9 Mastercard transactions at point-of-sale (POS) terminals in MEA are contactless.

Central banks across the region in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Egypt have already increased the cardholder verification method (CVM) limit, which will ultimately improve purchase experiences for people across the region, making them safer and more convenient for consumers and businesses alike. Mastercard is working swiftly with all financial institutions, issuers and merchants to ensure this update is executed securely for shoppers in the region.