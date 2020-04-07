BADIN - The district administration is ensuring strict compliance with the Sindh government’s order of a lockdown.
On the directives of Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, Deputy Commissioner (DC), the district administration officials namely Asadullah Khoso, Assistant Commissioner, Mohammad Umar Memon, Mukhtiarkar, and Mohammad Anwar Leghari, Station House Officer (SHO), went round various parts of the city on Monday and ensured that lockdown was implemented in letter and spirit.
Police erected barricades to block the routes leading to other cities in order to check the movement of people.
All shops opened unnecessarily, except those selling groceries, milk and medical stores, were closed. At some places, small number of people gathered, but police came into action and dispersed them. However, most of the people in cities and towns of the district, including Matli, Golarchi, Tando Bago, Talhar, Kadhan, Tando Ghulam Ali, Nindo, Khoskhi and Seerani were cooperative with the administration.
On the other hand, the family members of daily wagers and labourers, who have been badly affected by the lockdown, are now the brink of starvation. As per reports, the crime rate has increased in the district following the imposition of lockdown, while police seem unable to control the lawless elements. On the other hand, Khan Sahib Jamali, Chairman, Town Committee, Tando Bago Town, rubbished the rumours of withdrawal of chairmen of different union councils of Taluka Tando Bago from the relief committees formed by the Sindh government, adding it was decided at the meeting held under the supervision of Haji Sain Bux Jamali, General Secretary PPP Badin, that as urban areas were worse affected by the lockdown, so in the first phase, ration reserved for Taluka by Deputy Commissioner Badin would be distributed in wards of different towns.