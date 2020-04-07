Share:

BADIN - The district administra­tion is ensuring strict compliance with the Sindh government’s order of a lockdown.

On the directives of Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, Dep­uty Commissioner (DC), the district administration officials namely Asadullah Khoso, Assistant Commis­sioner, Mohammad Umar Memon, Mukhtiarkar, and Mohammad Anwar Leghari, Station House Of­ficer (SHO), went round various parts of the city on Monday and ensured that lockdown was implement­ed in letter and spirit.

Police erected barri­cades to block the routes leading to other cities in order to check the move­ment of people.

All shops opened un­necessarily, except those selling groceries, milk and medical stores, were closed. At some places, small num­ber of people gathered, but police came into action and dispersed them. However, most of the people in cit­ies and towns of the dis­trict, including Matli, Go­larchi, Tando Bago, Talhar, Kadhan, Tando Ghulam Ali, Nindo, Khoskhi and Seerani were cooperative with the administration.

On the other hand, the family members of daily wagers and labourers, who have been badly af­fected by the lockdown, are now the brink of star­vation. As per reports, the crime rate has increased in the district following the imposition of lock­down, while police seem unable to control the law­less elements. On the other hand, Khan Sahib Jamali, Chairman, Town Commit­tee, Tando Bago Town, rubbished the rumours of withdrawal of chairmen of different union coun­cils of Taluka Tando Bago from the relief committees formed by the Sindh gov­ernment, adding it was de­cided at the meeting held under the supervision of Haji Sain Bux Jamali, Gen­eral Secretary PPP Badin, that as urban areas were worse affected by the lock­down, so in the first phase, ration reserved for Taluka by Deputy Commissioner Badin would be distributed in wards of different towns.