KARACHI - Doctors and paramedics in the metropolis resorted to a black-band protest on Monday due to the non-availability of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

Young Doctors Association (YDA) Chairman Dr Umar Sultan demanded that all healthcare professionals in Sindh should be provided PPE kits on a priority basis.

He added that a massive screening drive should be kick-started across the province in the times of lockdown so that that sick could be separated from the healthy.

YDA chairman also suggested increasing the number of volunteers working in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Sultan also asked for the release of salaries of healthcare professionals belonging to the cities of Larkana and Hyderabad.

Earlier on March 15, Young Doctors Association (YDA) demanded Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers embroiled in the battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

YDA members emphasized that such kits were a necessity given the grave dangers associated with the fast-spreading virus which may become lethal.