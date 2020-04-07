ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in Islamabad on Monday.
During the meeting, the Japanese Ambassador shared with the Adviser the steps being taken by Japan to contain the coronavirus pandemic and the impact they have created so far.
He said his country supports the people of Pakistan in these trying times and is ready to offer its expertise and any sort of assistance to the government of Pakistan if the situation so requires.
The Ambassador also discussed certain issues of the Japanese investors in Pakistan arising out of the restrictions on business activities.
The Adviser appreciated the efforts of the Government of Japan to control the Pandemic and thanked the Japanese government for its support to the people of Pakistan