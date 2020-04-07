Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Japan to Paki­stan, Kuninori Matsuda called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in Islam­abad on Monday.

During the meeting, the Japanese Ambassador shared with the Adviser the steps be­ing taken by Japan to contain the coronavirus pandemic and the impact they have cre­ated so far.

He said his country sup­ports the people of Pakistan in these trying times and is ready to offer its expertise and any sort of assistance to the government of Pakistan if the situation so requires.

The Ambassador also dis­cussed certain issues of the Japanese investors in Pakistan arising out of the restrictions on business activities.

The Adviser appreciated the efforts of the Government of Japan to control the Pandemic and thanked the Japanese gov­ernment for its support to the people of Pakistan