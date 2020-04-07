Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) would play its due role to promote the construction sector for the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s incentive package for construction sector in order to generate employment opportunities and boosting up the allied industries. This was stated by Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, while presiding over a meeting on Monday, which was held to review the departmental and administrative services for promotion of housing sector under the PM’ Package. Additional Director General (ADG) Amer Aziz, Directors Mehr Ayub, Junaid Hasan, Asma Mohsin and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The Director General FDA said that the PM’s package in construction sector was very important and significant for strengthening the economy of Pakistan in the wake of present situation and added that the construction sector allied industries would also be flourished besides overcoming the issues of unemployment with the help of PM’s package. He informed that under the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government had ordered to the development authorities for taking special initiatives for boosting up the construction sector and workable strategy would be followed by FDA to play vibrant role for the promotion of housing sector to make the government policies a success in this regard.

The DG asked the FDA officers to set the priorities for early disposal of departmental matters relating to the construction of residential and commercial buildings. He said that the government’s special efforts should be made successful to facilitate the investors in construction sector. He maintained that the matters relating to approval of maps of the buildings and provision of other administrative support should be disposed off with timelines. He directed that the timelines, guidelines and other terms and conditions should be revisited keeping in view the PM’s package of construction sector.

The DG also reviewed the updated progress of ongoing projects like Kashmir bridge underpass, Sports Complex and other development schemes and said that the health of workforce should be taken serious in present threat of coronavirus and special safety and precautionary measures be taken on the sites in this regard. He said that the employment of the workers engaged for development projects being affected due to lockdown.