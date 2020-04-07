Share:

The Saudi G20 Presidency announced on Tuesday a G20 energy ministers' virtual meeting will be held to discuss how to stabilise energy markets, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting will be held on April 10 to foster global dialogue and cooperation to ensure stable energy markets and enable a stronger global economy, said the report.

The energy ministers will also act, along with invited countries, and regional and international organisations, to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on energy markets, it added.

This meeting comes at a time as the Saudi G20 Presidency focuses on mitigating the effects of the virus' spread on people's health and global economy.