KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, on Monday, received five trucks containing 3,000 ration bags donated by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) for the needy people of Hyderabad and labourers of Lakhra. Talking to media along with Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi, MPA Khurram Sher Zaman and Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Jameel Akhter, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that his target was distribution of around 50,000 ration bags among the needy, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor. Imran Ismail said that we have so far distributed around 7,000 ration bags while 3,000 more ration bags have reached on Monday. He said that rations bags were being distributed with the help of philanthropists and welfare organizations so that lockdown affectees could get ration on time. Imran Ismail noted that over 1.2 million people from Sindh were registered in the Tiger Force.