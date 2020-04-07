Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan says the government is taking effective steps to control the spreading of coronavirus pandemic in the province.

In a statement in Peshawar, he expressed hope that the government will soon be able to overcome the crises of fatal disease with the people cooperation.

Mahmood Khan said under the relief package of the government, more than two million deserving households will be given a cash amount of twelve thousand each in the first phase and six thousand each in the second phase.

The Chief Minister said that under the Locum Scheme professionals including doctors, nurses, paramedics and pharmacists are being hired on daily wage basis to back up the existing health workers.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended ban on inter-district public transport till April 12 as part of the initiatives taken for tackling the issue of coronavirus in the province.

The ban on public service vehicles was imposed initially for one week on March 22 that was extended in the wake of escalation in the transmission of Covid-19 and owing to immediate requirement of further preventive measures for social distancing.

The notification in this regard has been issued by the transport department of the province.

It may be noted that on March 26, the provincial government had imposed Section 144 for 14 days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar in view of the coronavirus cases.

According to the notification, crowds, public gatherings, religious, political, social and other events were banned in order to stop further spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The local administration said that the restrictions would be lasted till April 7, whereas, hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharmaceutical factory and medical stores were exempted.

According to the notification, only persons of a family would be allowed to move around for purchasing essential commodities during the period.

KP govt approves relief package of over Rs1 billion for deserving families

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a relief package of over one billion rupees for deserving families across the province.

The approval was given at a meeting of Zakat and Social Welfare Department with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Under the package, two installments of six-thousand rupees each will be paid through district zakat councils and local zakat committees. This package is separate from the relief assistance provided under Ehsaas Program.

Mahmood Khan said that the government’s coronavirus relief package will cover close to two million families across the province.

Pakistan’s coronavirus tally on Monday jumped to 3277 cases as 397 more COVID-19 patients were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours, the national dashboard maintained by the federal ministry of health showed.

According to the statistics on the dashboard, the death toll in the country from the virus has jumped to 50. However, a positive development is witnessed in fight against coronavirus as 257 people recovered from the deadly infection, the previous day.

Giving a province-wide division of the patients, it showed that Punjab being the biggest province of the country has reported most cases that is 1493, followed by Sindh province that has 881 confirmed cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 405 cases followed by 210 and 191 cases in Gilgil Baltistan and Balochistan respectively. Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has the least cases in the country with 15 confirmed patients.