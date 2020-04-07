Share:

The government of Japan has decided to provide grant of USD 250,000 to the government of Pakistan through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to equip Pakistani people to fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection.

With this support of IFRC, the government of Pakistan will be strengthened on surveillance, contact tracing, screening and will also be equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), medical consumables and medical equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19. IFRC will contribute to reducing morbidity, mortality and social impacts of COVID-19 outbreak by preventing or slowing transmission and helping to ensure communities affected by the outbreak to maintain access to basic social services.

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mr. MATSUDA Kuninori, commended the tremendous efforts by the government of Pakistan and its people against the COVID-19 as the issue is becoming even more serious worldwide.

He said, “The government of Japan remains committed to assisting Pakistan in its goal to fight against COVID-19. Japan proactively takes initiatives to tackle with this issue of COVID-19 working with the international community.”

Japan’s assistance provided to Pakistan for COVID-19 is USD 2.45 million in total including the amount of USD 0.25 million through IFRC. The Government of Japan is further willing to cooperate with the Government of Pakistan to fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection.