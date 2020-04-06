Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda called on the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here at the Finance Division.

The ambassador shared with adviser the steps being taken by the Japanese government to contain the coronavirus pandemic and the impact they had created so far. The Japanese ambassador said that the Japanese Government supports the People of Pakistan in these trying times and is ready to offer its expertise and any sort of assistance to the government of Pakistan if the situation so requires. The ambassador also discussed certain issues of the Japanese investors in Pakistan arising out of the restrictions on business activities.

The adviser appreciated the efforts of the Government of Japan to control the pandemic and thanked the Japanese government for its support to the people of Pakistan.