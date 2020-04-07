Share:

The move comes as the prime minister also unveiled a stimulus package to alleviate the economic aftermath of the coronavirus disease in the country that has infected 4,845 and killed 108.

Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe has declared a state of emergency in the capital Tokyo, Osaka, and five other prefectures to battle the new coronavirus.

"We have decided to declare a state of emergency because we've judged that a fast spread of the coronavirus nationwide would have an enormous impact on lives and the economy", Abe told parliament earlier in the day.

The new measure, expected to be in place for one month, will empower local governors to urge people to stay inside and to call for businesses to shut down.

According to Abe, the state of emergency will be in place in Tokyo, Osaka, and five more Japanese prefectures: Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Hyogo, and Fukuoka.

The prime minister also announced a $990 billion stimulus package to soften the impact of the pandemic - which equals 20% of the national economic output.

Japan has confirmed 4,845 COVID-19 cases so far, with the death toll reaching 108. As many as 1,211 people have recovered.