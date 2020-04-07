Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has instructed to continue development work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

According to details, a let­ter has been issued to trans­port secretary and other con­cerned authorities directing to take precautionary measures against the coronavirus out­break. It is not in public inter­est to halt work on the project, the government said.

Meanwhile, according to an­other report, the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project won’t be­come functional anytime soon as the authorities are rebuild­ing one of its roads.

The road near the Firdous feeder route has been demol­ished and is being rebuilt. The authorities said that they are doing so because the surface of the road was too slippery for the buses so they are making a concrete surface now.

People are worried about the project. “This is just going to make things very difficult for us now,” said a man who lives near the route. “They are just wasting our resources and time,” he added.

Construction work on the Peshawar metro bus proj­ect began in October 2017. A few months later, the KP government announced it would be completed in six months, followed by another announcement of its com­pletion in one year.

However, three years lat­er, the project has yet to be completed.