Share:

ISLAMABAD-Mark Wright has revealed that he’s thoroughly enjoying isolating with his wife Michelle Keegan amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The presenter, 33, and his actress wife, 32, spent much time apart after their 2015 wedding, with Mark co-hosting entertainment news show Extra in the US and Michelle travelling the world to shoot her hit drama Our Girl. And former star Mark has said he’s thrilled to be enjoying extended time with the onetime Coronation Street favorite, branding her ‘the girl of [his] dreams.’ He told: ‘After years of having a long-distance relationship, I’m now locked up with the girl of my dreams. We used to spend all our time on FaceTime calls and talking for hours on the phone in different time zones, but now we are together every minute of the day. ‘It’s nice to just sit together in the evening in front of the TV without having to worry about rushing off. That time is important as a couple — just being together. We’ve been cooking together a lot and Michelle is a cracking chef.’ He continued: ‘She has made a lot of delicious banana bread and lets me be her soul chef, so I help out. I really think this period is going to make everyone more grateful for the amazing friends and family they have.’