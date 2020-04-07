Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichi has said that all relevant departments should work actively to meet the wheat procurement target.

He was addressing a meeting held in connection with the wheat procurement process in Vehari, according to official sources here on Monday.

He said that farmers would be provided all facilities at wheat procurement centres. The minister said that preventive measures should be ensured at all wheat purchase centres. Farmers would get delivery charges of Rs 9 on each sack, he added.

Jahanzaib Khan said that there would a ban on inter-district transportation of wheat, with the start of wheat procurement process.