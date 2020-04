Share:

FAISALABAD - A minor girl was killed after falling into open manhole in the limits of City Coun­cil No.40 Mohallah Sakhi Sarwar. Police said here on Monday that 7-year-old Tayyabah, a student of second class, was playing in the street outside her house when she slipped and fell into an open man­hole.Area people pulled out the girl but she died.