ISLAMABAD - All the attached offices of National Assembly secretariat will remain closed till April 14 to avoid the spread of coronavirus [COVID-19].

All the attached departments, offices, national assembly stand­ing committees, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and all par­liamentary committees would remain suspended, says a no­tification issued from national as­sembly secretariat.

Earlier, National Assembly speaker around two weeks before had suspended all the working of national assembly secretariat till 6th April.

The newly issued notification is the continuity of previous no­tification to avoid spread of nov­el virus.