ISLAMABAD - All the attached offices of National Assembly secretariat will remain closed till April 14 to avoid the spread of coronavirus [COVID-19].
All the attached departments, offices, national assembly standing committees, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and all parliamentary committees would remain suspended, says a notification issued from national assembly secretariat.
Earlier, National Assembly speaker around two weeks before had suspended all the working of national assembly secretariat till 6th April.
The newly issued notification is the continuity of previous notification to avoid spread of novel virus.