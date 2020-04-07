PESHAWAR - While briefing media after the Task Force meeting chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Advisor to CM on Information Ajmal Wazir Monday said that the provincial government has announced Rs. 12000 relief fund for one lakh deserving families under the Zakat Fund.
Besides, in the first phase, the federal government under the ‘Ehsaas Program’ will provide a relief package of Rs. 12,000 for 4 months to 22 lakh families, while in the second phase, the same families will be given Rs. 6000 for three months by the KP government.
Ajmal Wazir said the meeting was attended by health minister, Corps Commander, IG Police, chief secretary and other top officials.
During the meeting, the chief minister was briefed about the steps taken to deal with the corona virus.
About the Torkham border, the meeting was informed that the border has been opened for four days from April 6 to 9 so that the trapped Afghan brothers can return to their homeland.
The Advisor said that the chief minister had given special instructions to the concerned officials that special care must be taken of the members of Tablighi parties existed in the province and their timely screening should be ensured so that they can return to their homes soon.
He said that the chief minister directed to ensure all personal protection equipment (PPEs) for paramedical staff adding that all medical staff and other frontline workers are the heroes and with their devoted endeavours we will defeat Corona.
The Advisor said the whole machinery of the province was in motion to deal with Corona throughout the province.
Ajmal Wazir appealed to the people to support the government to control Corona with the same spirit as they have faced other calamities in the past.