PESHAWAR - While briefing media after the Task Force meeting chaired by Chief Minis­ter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Advi­sor to CM on Information Ajmal Wazir Monday said that the provincial gov­ernment has announced Rs. 12000 relief fund for one lakh deserving fami­lies under the Zakat Fund.

Besides, in the first phase, the federal gov­ernment under the ‘Eh­saas Program’ will pro­vide a relief package of Rs. 12,000 for 4 months to 22 lakh families, while in the second phase, the same families will be given Rs. 6000 for three months by the KP government.

Ajmal Wazir said the meeting was attended by health minister, Corps Commander, IG Police, chief secretary and other top officials.

During the meeting, the chief minister was briefed about the steps taken to deal with the corona vi­rus.

About the Torkham bor­der, the meeting was in­formed that the border has been opened for four days from April 6 to 9 so that the trapped Afghan brothers can return to their homeland.

The Advisor said that the chief minister had giv­en special instructions to the concerned officials that special care must be taken of the members of Tablighi parties existed in the province and their timely screening should be ensured so that they can return to their homes soon.

He said that the chief minister directed to en­sure all personal protec­tion equipment (PPEs) for paramedical staff adding that all medical staff and other frontline workers are the heroes and with their devoted endeavours we will de­feat Corona.

The Advisor said the whole machinery of the province was in mo­tion to deal with Corona throughout the province.

Ajmal Wazir appealed to the people to sup­port the government to control Corona with the same spirit as they have faced other calamities in the past.