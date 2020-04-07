Share:

LAHORE - Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar, on Monday, has appealed to overseas Pakistanis to step forward and help Pakistani brothers by contributing generously to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund in this hour of need.

According to a spokesperson, he said that whole world was suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that Pakistan was fighting the crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who announced a relief fund for the underprivileged. He said that Pakistan is a developing country with limited resources. “We must join hands and help the labourers and daily-wagers by providing them ration packs at their doorsteps,” he added.