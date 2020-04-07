Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended ban on inter-district pub­lic transport till April 12 as part of the initiatives taken for tackling the is­sue of coronavirus in the province.

The ban on public ser­vice vehicles was im­posed initially for one week on March 22 that was extended in the wake of escalation in the transmission of Cov­id-19 and owing to im­mediate requirement of further preventive measures for social dis­tancing.

The notification in this regard has been issued by the transport depart­ment of the province.

It may be noted that on March 26, the provin­cial government had im­posed Section 144 for 14 days in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar in view of the coronavirus cases.

According to the no­tification, crowds, pub­lic gatherings, religious, political, social and oth­er events were banned in order to stop further spread of COVID-19 pan­demic.

The local administra­tion said that the restric­tions would be lasted till April 7, whereas, hospi­tals, clinics, laboratories, pharmaceutical factory and medical stores were exempted.

According to the no­tification, only persons of a family would be al­lowed to move around for purchasing essential commodities during the period.