Share:

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country have reached to 3,864.

These include 1,918 cases in Punjab, 986 in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 500, Balochistan 202, Gilgit-Baltistan 211, Islamabad Capital Territory 83 and Azad Kashmir 18.

According to National Command and Operation Centre this morning (8:10am), 577 new coronavirus cases were detected in last 24 hours.

55 people have died of coronavirus since its outbreak in Pakistan, which include 17 in Sindh, Punjab 15, KP 17, Balochistan one, ICT one and three in Gilgit-Baltistan. However, 429 people have been recovered, while 1,311 COVID patients were hospitalized and 28 of them are in critical condition.

The government has also enhanced testing facilities and a total of 39,183 tests have so far been conducted. Isolation facilities have been established in 462 hospitals across Pakistan with a capacity of 7,295 beds. Besides, 16,737 corona affected people have been housed at 328 Quarantine facilities.