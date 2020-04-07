Share:

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Manage­ment Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has delivered ad­ditional consignments of safety equipment to health department, district administrations and con­cerned departments to counter Coronavirus in the province.

According to details, 6400 gloves, 6100 face masks, 1470 safety suits and 2,400 N95 masks are provided to health department, Besides 500 personal protective equipments and 3000 face masks have been provided to Buner for quarantine centres.

The DG PDMA said that 3000 face masks and personal protec­tive equipments are provided to district administration Swabi and a 50KV heavy generator was also provided for the quarantine cen­tre of District Khyber.

While One hundred personal protective equipments are dis­patched for Railways Hospital Pe­shawar.

On the special directives of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, PDMA immediately provided 500 beds with bed-sheets and pil­lows, 350 hygiene kits, 5000 face masks,100 n-95, 500 quilts,300 blanks, chlorine with spray ma­chines to district administration di Khan for quarantine centres.

Total number of 170,000 dif­ferent types of face masks, 770 litres sanitizers, 7000 personal protective equipments, 40,000 gloves, 1600 hygiene kits, 19000 surgical caps, 7000 beds with bed sheets, 680 litres chlorine, 20 number of spray machines have been sent to district admin­istrations for quarantine centres, health and other relevant de­partments.

The DG PDMA added that more safety kits and equipments will also be dispatched to relevant de­partments.

The administration of all districts has been informed that relief goods already dispatched to districts in January could also be utilized in the quarantine centres