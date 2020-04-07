Share:

P&D Board arranged a high-level round table conference with International Development partners to discuss Punjab's response strategy to COVID-19 at P&D Complex, Lahore. The panel included the representatives from Planning and Development Board, World Bank, GIZ Pakistan, Department For International Development, World Health Organization, Asian Development Bank, European Union, USAID, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and Australian Aid. The board reviewed the economic stimulus, health and social protection strategies developed by P&D board as a part of economic stabilization and bailout plan for COVID-19.

Chairman P&D Board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh presided the meeting and reviewed the economic outfall and actions taken by Punjab government in combating COVID-19. Addressing to the panel the chairman discussed the on-going efforts of Punjab Government to curtail the economic as well as health implications arising due to the global pandemic. He also discussed that the Government of the Punjab has taken imperative measures to provide the best possible healthcare facilities for COVID-19 affected patients. This above mentioned action has ensured the instant treatment of the effected patients.

Secretary P&D Board Imran Sikandar Baloch briefed the above committee about the Punjab government’s fiscal and economic plan to combat the issue. He also discussed the government’s COVID-19 Development Response framework in the areas like health, governance, social protection, economic recovery & stabilization, risk communication, PFM & disaster risk financing.

The key agenda of the aforesaid is to get valuable inputs of the development partners on the strategies executed by Punjab government to deal with on-going crisis. The panel also responded and appreciated Punjab government efforts in response to COVID-19 in all areas, especially helping the vulnerable groups susceptible to the financial setback. The panel also extended a helping hand to Punjab Government in their fight against COVID-19 in Punjab.

Secretary P&D, All Members of P&D Board, Representatives of concerned government departments, dignitaries of International Development Partners attended the roundtable conference.