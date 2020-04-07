Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran khan used his discretionary powers to reshuffle portfolios of some ministers, said Advisor to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.Talking to media here, she said that PM khan aims in stability of the institutions contrary to strengthen the individuals. She said PM is representing the public voice contrary to erstwhile state leadership. There is not any precedent in political history of the country as laid down by PTI government for self accountability, she added. The government aims at resolving public issues on priority and no one will be allowed to play havoc with public interests, said Firdous Ashiq Awan. She also stated that no one in the country owns the privilege being a holy cow adding that Prime Minister Imran khan has proved that no one in the country is above the law. SAPM also stated that Prime Minister is willing to resolve public issues. She also stated that the government is waiting for forensic report of the Commission on sugar crisis which will be made public on 25th April. Opposition making point scoring through press conferences and use to target the premier, said Firdous Ashiq Awan adding that opposition should acknowledge positive endeavours of the PTI regime as well. she said PM used to review prevailing scenario on coronavirus pandemic personally and monitoring ongoing situation on Covid-19. To steer the public out of prevailing challenges is too priority of PTI government, said SAPM.