Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took a historic step to start self-accountability process in greater national interest.

According to media reports she said the reshuffle in the cabinet reflects the resolve of Prime Minister against corruption and bringing transparency in government affairs.

She said people have given mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to eradicate corruption from the country and the country is moving towards that direction under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan.

She said it is a critical time when we need to get united to defeat the corona virus pandemic. The Special Assistant urged the opposition to show courage to give credit to Prime minister Imran Khan over the start of the process of self accountability.