ISLAMABAD-Federal Government Services (FGS) Polyclinic Hospital on Monday de-sealed its doctors’ hostel.However, two of its doctors tested positive with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are still in quarantine, the spokesperson said.

Around 30 doctors of FGS Polyclinic hospital residing in government hostel were quarantined previous month after one of its doctor was tested positive with the virus.

The hospital spokesperson Dr.Imtiaz Ahmed talking to The Nation said that the hostel has been de-sealed after tests of the doctors residing in the hostel were received as negative.

However, he also said that two of its doctors tested positive with the COVID-19 are still in quarantine.

Dr.Imtaiz said that 30 doctors have been discharged from the quarantine centre and all have reached the hostel. Polyclinic hospital spokesperson also said that the hostel has been de-sealed after taking all preventive measures and fumigation.

A Polyclinic doctor was confirmed with the COVID-19 when the hospital was continuing provision of medical services at the Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) which was later suspended following the directions of the district administration.

Documents said that initially the National Institute of Health (NIH) did not have the contact history to trace from where the hospital doctor was infected.

Officials further said that around 5,000 patients daily visit OPD while the hospital staff were not provided with Personal Protection Equipment timely and finally the administration itself started manufacturing masks and sanitizers. Officials informed that the doctor tested positive with COVID-19 was from Gilgit-Baltistan and residing in the hospital hostel.

The FGS Polyclinic has above 450 doctors and around 800 paramedics. FGS Polyclinic Spokesperson Dr.Imtiaz Ahmed had stated that the doctor found positive of COVID-19 was a trainee in Polyclinic and has completed training.

Separately, at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the Young Doctors Association (YDA) announced banning the entry of pharmaceutical industry representatives for not offering assistance to doctors in provision of Personal Protection Equipment.

YDA Islamabad chapter head Dr.Fazal-e-Rabbi informed The Nation that the doctors’ body has boycotted the pharmaceutical companies as they didnot help the community in the time of need.

He said that no medical representative will be allowed entering in any ward of the hospital as the pharmaceutical companies didnot extend helping hand to doctors.

Dr.Fazal-e-Rabbi alleged that the industry also failed in playing any constructive role during COVID-19 pandemic.

“They didnot take any step for disinfecting the hospitals or providing PPEs to the doctors,” he said.

He added that all pharmaceutical companies that remained silent spectator in this time will be boycotted at PIMS and YDA will ensure their ban in hospital.

Meanwhile, PIMS employees’ spokesperson Dr.Asfandyar Khan condemning the arrest of doctors at Quetta urged government to provide PPEs to all health professionals at hospitals.

He also demanded release of the doctors and said that government should immediately take measures for providing PPEs to all health professionals for their safety during work.

Dr.Asfandyar Khan said that the doctors’ protest will expand in the entire country if the government delayed release of health professionals and provision of PPEs in the hospitals.