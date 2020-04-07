Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reiterated the government's resolve to provide protective gear to health professionals on priority basis in their fight against corona pandemic.

While chairing a high-level review meeting regarding situation after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the Prime Minister said doctors and medical staff are acting as vanguard to stop the spread of this killer disease.

Imran Khan directed that benefits of already announced comprehensive package for the construction sector should reach lower strata of society, especially laborers. The Prime Minister said funds of Public Sector Development Program should be spent on projects associated with small and medium industries.

The meeting was apprised that 49,500 protective kits have already been dispatched to various provincial hospitals and the delivery of more kits will be completed in next few days. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached to 3289.

These include 1493 cases in Punjab, 881 in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 405, Balochistan 202, Gilgit-Baltistan 210, Islamabad Capital Territory 82 and Azad Kashmir 16. Fifty people have died of coronavirus since its outbreak in Pakistan and 257 have recovered. The government has also enhanced testing facilities and a total of 35,875 tests have so far been conducted.