Pakistan State Oil ( PSO), the country’s largest oil marketing company, has partnered with the Saylani Welfare Trust to provide ration bags to familes in need in view of the current lockdown situation. Through this partnership, amid Corona Virus and lockdown, ration bags are being distributed among effected families across the country. In this regard, PSO distributed ration bags in Lahore in partnership with Saylani Welfare. PSO staff along with the Saylani Welfare trust team continued to work in ration distribution. Meanwhile, PSO is also ensuring that the fuel supply to the citizens continues unabated. PSO is committed to serve the nation through these challenging times.