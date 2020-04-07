Share:

LAHORE - In view of the prevailing COVID 19 (coronavirus) pandemic situation in the province, Punjab government officially announced to extended the partial lock-down in the province till April 14. According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the pandemic corona virus cases was rapidly increasing in the province of Punjab, which was alarming due to which the lockdown had to be extended. In the notification, the public was asked to cooperate with the law-enforcement agencies to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the province. As per the notification, the lockdown would end on April 14 at 5:00 pm, in case the situation improves pertaining to the spread of coronavirus.