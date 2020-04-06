Share:

Fahad appointed vice chairman of Eurasian Cup 2020 organising body

LAHORE - Former Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Deputy General Secretary Fahad Khan has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the organising committee of the Eurasian Cup 2020, scheduled to be held in Moscow this year. The Eurasia Cup is being organised by the Russian Ministry of Sports in collaboration with the Shanghai Cooperation organization under the patronage of Schegolev IO (Plenipotentiary of the Russian President in the Central District). Talking to The Nation, Fahad said: “The participants include teams from all members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS. It’s a youth event with kids under 16 years of age eligible to participate.” It is worth mentioning here that it is a matter of great honour for Pakistan that its national has been given such an important role in an international mega football event.

Hogg picks Imran, Miandad in his all-time Test XI

ISLAMABAD (APP): Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has included the Pakistani duo of 1992 World Cup winning captain Imran Khan and batting legend Javed Miandad in his all-time Test XI. Hogg included the Pakistan duo after being asked a question on Twitter by a fan. The other players in the Test XI included Sunil Gavaskar, Viv Richards, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, David Gower, Jake Russsell, Joel Garner, Malcom Marshell and Shane Warne.

Mauritius Open 2020 rescheduled for August

LAHORE - The Necker Mauritius Open 2020 has been rescheduled for August (18-22) following last week’s decision by the Professional Squash Association (PSA) to extend the suspension of the PSA Tour until July due to the global outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic. The tournament - which was originally scheduled to take place in June - would be the first PSA World Tour event to be held on the picturesque island, with play taking place at the Cote D’or Sports Complex in the Moka District of Mauritius, said a press release issued here. A 24-man draw would compete for the $100,000 prize money as the event is a PSA World Tour Gold event and follows off the back of successful exhibition tournaments in previous years, which attracted world-class players such as former World number ones Gregory Gaultier and Karim Abdel Gawad.

“We are working hard to overcome the various challenges resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak and I am pleased that we are able to share the news that we have rescheduled the first of a number of tournaments affected by the suspension of the tour,” said PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough. Necker Gestion Privée Chief Executive, Rémy Mabillon, said: “We are delighted to be able to reschedule the tournament so quickly and look forward to welcoming the world’s best players to Mauritius for this great squash festival in the Indian Ocean.”