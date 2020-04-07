Share:

LAHORE - Rain, wind and thunderstorm have been forecasted for most parts of the province including provincial capital in the next 24 hour. According to synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was likely to affect upper and central parts of the country from Monday evening to Tuesday. According to Met office, dry weather was expected in most parts of the province. However, rain, wind, thunderstorm was expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, D.G.Khan, Multan, Mainwali, Sargodha, Attock , Rawalpindi, Murree and Chakwal during evening/night time on Monday.

On Tuesday, rain, wind, thunderstorm was expected in Pothohar region, Gujranawala, Sialkot, Narowal, Jhelum, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, T.T singh, Multan and Bahwalnagar. Maximum and minimum temperature were 31 and 17 centigrade respectively on Monday.