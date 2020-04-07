Share:

Moderate rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Lahore and its adjoining areas on late Monday night and turned the weather pleasant.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to affect upper and central parts of the country from till Tuesday night.

Met Office said, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir during next 24 hours. Hailstorm is also expected at few places during the period. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.