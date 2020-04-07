Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Former local bodies’ represen­tatives distributed ration among the poor and destitute residents of remote Sulemankhel village of the district.

Influential Saifullahs had dis­patched a bog consignment of ration to the district for distri­bution among the lockdown af­fected people.

Residents of rural areas can­not travel to urban localities for buying essential commodi­ties due to ban on intra district transport service.

Saifullah brothers took notices of the miseries of people and sent ration for them.

Former tehsil nazim Habibur Rehman and former district councillor Shafqat Ullah Khan distributed food items among the poor and deserving villag­ers.

They said that influential Saiful­lahs were committed to serve the people of their home district and that food items provided by them would be distributed in other local­ities soon.