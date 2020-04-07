LAKKI MARWAT - Former local bodies’ representatives distributed ration among the poor and destitute residents of remote Sulemankhel village of the district.
Influential Saifullahs had dispatched a bog consignment of ration to the district for distribution among the lockdown affected people.
Residents of rural areas cannot travel to urban localities for buying essential commodities due to ban on intra district transport service.
Saifullah brothers took notices of the miseries of people and sent ration for them.
Former tehsil nazim Habibur Rehman and former district councillor Shafqat Ullah Khan distributed food items among the poor and deserving villagers.
They said that influential Saifullahs were committed to serve the people of their home district and that food items provided by them would be distributed in other localities soon.