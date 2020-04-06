Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Anywhere singer, 29, and her older sister Elena, 31, have signed up in a bid to do their part in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the star has heaped praise on mum Vera Sahatciu, 55, who has returned to her previous role in a bid to help those struggling with their mental health during these difficult times.

The chart topper branded her parent a ‘superhero’ for returning to the frontline, saying: ‘My mother has always been my hero, but this pandemic has honestly made her a superhero in my eyes.’

She further gushed: ‘She is so brave and has been through so much on her own. Yet her generosity to help others just cements what I know what my mother is capable of. I’m so happy the rest of the world has now got to see it too.’