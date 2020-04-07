Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Sixteen persons including four women declared corona positive in a single day in Rahim Yar Khan on Tuesday. Four Iran returned persons including two men and two women of a single family belong to Muhammadpur Lamma Town of Tehsil Sadiqabad, some 30 km from Rahim Yar Khan include in said positive persons.

Rangers and policemen have cordoned off the town and health teams have started screening of all persons of the town.

According to the details, the District Health Authority had sent the coronavirus test of several suspected persons a few days ago, which was reported on Monday as coronavirus reported positive in 16 persons. According to sources, the district administration and the District Health Authority on an emergency basis has shifted all 16 corona positive persons to the Isolation Ward while the blood samples of their close loved ones have been sent to Islamabad for virus testing.

Among those patients who have received coronavirus test positive are Dr Walid Akram, Mai Manzoor. , Shahida Parveen, Naziran Bibi, Fazi-ur-Rehman, Hafiz Athar Zaman, Hamza Muneeb, Mohammad Sammar Akram, Mohammad Bilal, Chanda, Qurban Ali, Mohammad Tahir, Mohammad Javed and Mohammad Amir. Condition is reported to be worsening of two patients. Due to corona positive report of 16 patients in a single day, administration and Department of Health has urged citizens to stay in their homes in every situation so that they can be protected from the disease.