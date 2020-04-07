Share:

LAHORE - In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has allowed its domestic consumers to pay bills in instalments. SNGPL spokesperson said on Monday that the company had started issuing domestic bills for the month of March on the basis of instalments. He said that those domestic consumers who had \received bill for the month of March without instalments could pay their bill in three instalments at any bank branch. He said that all banks had been informed in this regard. He said that the facility was only provided to the domestic consumers having bill amounting to Rs 2,000 excluding General Sales Tax.