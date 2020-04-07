Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi (KU) on Monday received as many as 7,000 surgical facemasks, including over fifty N95 masks from the Sichuan Normal University (SNU) of China. These masks were handed over by the Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi (CIUK) Professor Zhang Xiaoping to the KU clinic. KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad, Pakistani Director (CIUK) Professor Dr Muhammad Nasiruddin Khan, Senior Medical Officer KU Clinic Dr Syed Abid Hasan and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony held here to hand over the masks, Professor Zhang Xiaoping said that Pakistan and China had been good friends for many years now, adding the Chinese got lot of support from Pakistanis when the coronavirus outbreak hit China.

“KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi and the CIUK Professor Dr Muhammad Nasiruddin Khan and others recorded video messages and prayed for the early recovery of affected persons,” he added.

He said that now as Pakistan was also facing serious situation due to Covid19, the Chinese government and people are very much concerned and willing to support Pakistanis. “SNU which is the hosting university of the Confucius Institute has decided to provide durable facemasks to the teaching and non-teaching staff of the KU,” he added. Meanwhile, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the university administration was very grateful to the SNU for its goodwill gesture. He observed that Pak-China friendship was getting stronger and deeper with the passage of time and such a difficult time is bringing them closer to each other. He acknowledged that China soon after controlling the situation in Wuhan and other affected areas came forward to support and help Pakistan against the Covid19.

He also appreciated the role and services of the staff of the varsity’s Clinic and said the whole staff was available round the clock to facilitate the teachers and non-teaching staff. Furthermore, the KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad expressed that Sichuan Normal University has sent the gift to help the KU staff and believes that these masks will help against the disease at this difficult moment.

The Pakistani Director CIUK Professor Dr Nasiruddin Khan and the KU SMO Dr Syed Abid also thanked the SNU for providing surgical and N95 masks. Dr Abid said that Alkidmat has also provided three doctor’s suits, hand sanitizers, surgical facemasks, and gloves to the KU Clinic on another day.