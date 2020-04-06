Share:

ISLAMABAD-The city of Los Angeles is on lockdown in an attempt to deter the spread of the growing coronavirus pandemic. But Stella Maxwell ventured beyond the confines of her home on Sunday afternoon to make a visit to a friend’s humble abode. The 29 year old model, sans face mask or gloves, cut a chic figure in a cropped graphic tee and a plaid long-line coat. Stella’s chiseled abdominals were on full display, while her slender stems remained concealed within a pair of edgy leather trousers. She rounded out her ensemble with a waist cinching belt and a pair of black oxfords. Maxwell’s signature platinum blonde tresses were neatly scooped back and tied up into a fashionable bun. The Belgian beauty applied a swipe of rouge lipstick to her enviable pout, while she amped up her enviable complexion with a light application of foundation.