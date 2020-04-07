Share:

KHAIRPUR - Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three most wanted ‘criminals’, involved in the killings of four members of a family in the katcha area of Bagharji in Sukkur.

SSP Khairpur Muhammad Umar Tufail said that the ASP city Saad Arshad had assigned him the task to arrest three men, who had shot dead four members of a family only three days ago. He said an operation was launched to arrest Arbab alias Arban Narejo and two of his accomplices, while the po­lice also recovered weapons from their possession.

The SSP Khairpur said the criminals were traced through the use of modern technol­ogy, including geo-fencing and reviewing of the call records, adding that those arrested had also killed four people of Chandia community at Pir-jo-Goth in 2004 and left other three injured.