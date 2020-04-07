Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed the hope that youth will demonstrate national spirit in this hour of need.

Talking to Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, who called on him here, the Prime Minister said the spirit of youth is appreciable and they should be activated at provincial and district levels.

Usman Dar presented the latest report regarding Tiger Force to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister while expressing satisfaction on it directed to immediately make the force active at provincial level.

During the meeting, it was decided to make the live updates of the force public. On the direction of Prime Minister, the portal of Tiger Force has been linked with official website of COVID-19.

Usman Dar apprised the Prime Minister that the number of registered youth in Tiger Force has exceeded 739,000.