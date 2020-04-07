Share:

ISLAMABAD - Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Pakistan has appreciated the timely and worthy assistance of Chinese government to Pakistan by sending medical team and providing supplies to fight against novel coronavirus.

According to China Economic Net (CEN), a member of YDA Dr. Hashaam Khalid who works at Services Hospital Lahore said that China has sent all required medical supplies.

In a situation when international borders are closed, a team of eight Chinese doctors came to Pakistan for a two-week visit. And their expertise is proving just like a blessing to us as they fought on the front line. They have the experience and know how to deal with this disease, Hashaam said.

“For this timely and useful assistance, we are thankful to the Chinese government, Chinese doctors, people and especially the health officials who are visiting here. I want to ensure that our morale is high and I hope Pakistan will be the second country in the world after China that defeats coronavirus”, he told CEN.

Hashaam further said that the Chinese medical team can better guide them on how they should implement our plan effectively. As a developing nation, Pakistan is fighting against Polio, Hepatitis and many other contagious diseases. The hygiene is not good in our society so this expertise would be useful for us.

Faheed Hussain, another young doctor at the General Hospital Lahore, also expressed deep gratitude and told that China’s timely donations of medical supplies including masks, gloves and sterilizers helped us to carry out our duty without any fear. He further said that we have found China as a real and true friend in every time of need.

He added that China has sent a huge quantity of medical equipments to Pakistan including test kits, N95 masks, disposable medical masks, medical protective clothes, ventilators, defibrillator monitors and sets of drugs to flight against COVID-19 pandemic.