A report in Washington Post has reproached President Obama and Presidential hopeful Mitt Romney for consigning Afghanistan to cold storage while hotly pursuing their election campaign. The report opines that such is their dilemma that both of them make no bones that the Afghan war has been a failure with the half-hearted assurance of calling back the troops in line with the agreed roadmap. The daily figures of marines’ casualties and frequency of attacks bear eloquent testimony that the Taliban are not only alive and kicking but also back in business. It seems that the US is following in the footsteps of the Soviet Union since the report says categorically that the Obama administration has virtually no clue about how to go about the possible contingencies; there is neither any clear strategy for the peace process nor the Afghan National Army or the civilian state apparatus being strengthened. Parallels with post-Afghan-Soviet war spring to mind when the country was left to fend for itself.

This sense of foreboding is not limited to the media but some US generals have also talked in similar terms. The post-war planning should begin now with meticulous preparation to bring lasting stability to the troubled land.