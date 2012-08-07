NOORPUR THAL – Taking serious notice of non-availability of drinking water and faulty sewerage system in different areas of the city, PML-N MPA Malik Waris Kallu, ordered the TMA to review the situation and solve the problems of the residents. He issued the orders while listening to the complaints of the residents of the city during an open court at Tehsil Council here on Monday. A total of 34 complaints were lodged to the MPA which were mostly related to faulty sewerage system, patchwork, streetlights, non-availability of drinking water, cleanliness and encroachment. The MPA issued orders for the redressal of the complaints at the spot.