GUJRANWALA - Son of an influential landlord along with his accomplices gang raped the daughter of a labourer . According to mother of the victim, she along with her 16-year-old daughter were working in fields when Khalil, son of influential landlord Kashmira and his three accomplices came there and took them to their residence. She blamed that they tied her with ropes and gang raped her daughter for entire night. She approached police for a case but the police refused.