QUETTA - Federal Minister for States and Frontier Region, Lt Gen. (Rtd) Abdul Qadir Baloch said the government would take all possible steps to ensure immediate relief for the flood victims.

He said this during a briefing of the Balochistan government Tuesday on the recent havoc caused by heavy rains and floods across the province. He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has directed him to visit the areas and assess aftermaths of the calamity.

Baloch said that the federal government was aware of the challenges and ready to help coping with the difficulties at the hour of need. “Immediate steps will be taken to ensure provision of basic facilities to the people and reconstruct the infrastructure” he added.

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad and Pakistan Disaster Management Authority Director General Khalid Baloch briefed the minister on the prevailing flood situation. They said district Jhal Magsi had been severely devastated by the recent floods while other districts including Loralai, Quetta, Khuzdar, Sibi, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Lasbella and Kech also faced devastation. They informed the minister that at least 17 fatalities have so far been reported besides heavy loss of property in shape of houses, corps, cattle and other belongings of the victims.

The officials said that the relief work has been initiated under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioners concerned and victims were being supplied with food supply and shelter. They also said that the Gwader-Turbat Road has been reopened for traffic which was closed during floods.

Baloch said he would visit the affected areas soon to monitor the situation. He said he would talk to the PM and National Highway Authority officials for reconstruction of affected roads in the province.