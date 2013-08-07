

ISLAMABAD/SRINAGAR - India said a group of Pakistani army soldiers and militants killed five of its soldiers in an ambush along the Line of Control in Kashmir on Tuesday, an accusation that threatens to derail renewed efforts to resume peace talks.

Pakistan rejected the allegation, saying there had been no exchange of fire along the heavily militarised LoC. It said it was committed to a decade-old ceasefire and wanted to restart talks.

Strongly rejecting the allegations carried by some sections of the Indian media of the alleged attack across the LoC in Poonch sector in which five Indian soldiers were claimed to have been killed, Foreign Office spokesman in a statement said these are baseless and unfounded allegations. “Our military authorities have confirmed that there had been no exchange of fire that could have resulted in such an incident,” said the spokesman.

He said “Pakistan remains committed to the ceasefire agreement of 2003 which is an important confidence-building measure and should be respected in letter and spirit.”

The spokesman said Pakistan also urges the need for abiding by and strengthening existing military mechanisms to ensure that such ill-founded reports that have the potential of vitiating the atmosphere, are avoided.

He said Pakistan is committed to a constructive, sustained and result-oriented process of engagement with India and looks forward to an early resumption of the dialogue process. The spokesman said it is important that both sides make serious efforts in maintaining the positive atmosphere and avoid negative propaganda.

“No Pakistani troops either crossed into India nor carried out any unprovoked firing,” a military spokesman told AFP in Islamabad.

However, the so-called attack puts the Indian government under pressure from opposition parties to respond aggressively as it heads into a tough election next year.

India summoned Pakistan’s deputy envoy to New Delhi and lodged a protest over the LoC killings, an Indian government source said.

“The ambush was carried out by approximately 20 heavily armed terrorists along with soldiers of Pak army,” the Indian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Troops were on heightened alert along the 740-km Line of Control, according to an Indian army colonel in Srinagar.

The soldiers belonged to 21 Bihar Regiment and were deployed on the Sarla forward post in Chakan-da-Bagh sector of Poonch.

Indian army sources said the latest attack took place in the early hours of Tuesday about 450 metres inside LoC, where six soldiers were on patrol. One soldier was wounded.

“I assure the house that our army is fully ready to take all necessary steps to uphold the sanctity of the LoC,” Defence Ministry AK Antony told parliament.

According to him, “Five soldiers were martyred and one was injured when a patrol party of the Army comprising one non-commissioned officer and five other ranks were ambushed on our side of the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday morning.”

“In the ensuing firing, five Indian soldiers were killed and one was injured. The ambush was carried out by approximately 20 heavily-armed terrorists along with persons dressed in Pakistan Army uniforms,” said Antony.

He noted that the number of infiltration attempts have doubled this year in comparison to the corresponding period January 01-August 05, 2012.

The killings caused an uproar in parliament and a senior leader of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yashwant Sinha, said the Indian army should give a ‘befitting reply’ to Pakistan. He called on the government to abandon planned talks with Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said India would not be cowed down by the ‘deceitful’ killing of five of its soldiers along the LoC and asked the government to take ‘appropriate’ measures.

Expressing deep grief and shock over the incident, she said that the entire Congress party as indeed the entire country stands by the families of the slain soldiers.

There seems to be a major goof-up between the Indian army and defence ministry over the LoC incident.

Defence Minister A K Anthony told Parliament: “The ambush was carried out by approximately 20 heavily armed terrorists along with persons dressed in Pakistan Army uniforms.”

At the same time a press release from Indian Army PRO in Jammu said:”The ambush was carried out by approximately 20 heavily armed terrorists along with soldiers of Pak Army.”

The government has come under heavy criticism after Antony’s statement with leader of Opposition questioning by saying that the statement provides ‘an escape route to Pakistan’.

According to Indian media, the army does not know how the change in wording had taken place. After the goof up, Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia, Director General Military Operations also met Defence Minister Antony in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Indian army said the killing of five of its soldiers was an act of revenge by Pakistan against the killing of 19 infiltrators during in recent weeks.

Islamabad has also been pushing for a meeting between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif - who made better ties with India a theme in his election campaign in May - and his Indian counterpart, Manmohan Singh, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September, Indian officials said.

According to a private TV channel, two Pakistani soldiers were injured in unprovoked firing by Indian army across LoC on late Tuesday night.