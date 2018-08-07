Share:

ROME - Twelve foreign agricultural workers were killed Monday when the van transporting them during tomato harvest season smashed into a lorry in southern Italy, the Italian fire service said. All those who died in the crash, which took place near the city of Foggia in Puglia, were non-EU citizens, the fire service told AFP. It added that three other people including the lorry driver were injured. The cause of the crash is not yet known. Every summer thousands of labourers from around Europe and Africa work in the area picking tomatoes.